Kazakhstan to add qazaq kuresi and asyq atu to curriculum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to add national sports such as qazaq kuresi, togyzkumalak and asyq atu to the curriculum, the Kazakh PM’s answer to the Majilis deputies’ request reads.

As of today 1.4 mln children or 40% of all schoolchildren (3.5 mln) attend sports sections, including 422,000 at out-of-school organizations. Great attention is paid to sports infrastructure development to boost mass sports the countrywide. It is expected to provide sports halls at 159 rural schools by 2023. 447 physical education teachers attended upgrade training courses in 2020, this year more than 2,000 will pass further training.

The Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry is developing a routine for national sports compulsory classes for further inclusion into the curriculum.



