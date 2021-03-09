Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan to add qazaq kuresi and asyq atu to curriculum

    9 March 2021, 14:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to add national sports such as qazaq kuresi, togyzkumalak and asyq atu to the curriculum, the Kazakh PM’s answer to the Majilis deputies’ request reads.

    As of today 1.4 mln children or 40% of all schoolchildren (3.5 mln) attend sports sections, including 422,000 at out-of-school organizations. Great attention is paid to sports infrastructure development to boost mass sports the countrywide. It is expected to provide sports halls at 159 rural schools by 2023. 447 physical education teachers attended upgrade training courses in 2020, this year more than 2,000 will pass further training.

    The Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry is developing a routine for national sports compulsory classes for further inclusion into the curriculum.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Education Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Sport
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup
    Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev upset in WTT Youth Contender quarterfinal in Sweden
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    3 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    5 Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires