Kazakhstan-the birthplace of tulips animated project to be broadcast

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In honour of the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Kazakhstan Balapan TV Channel with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has launched «Kazakhstan-the birthplace of tulips» animated series, the Information and Social Development Ministry’s press service reports.

The article of the Elbasy «Seven Facets of the Great Steppe» lies at the core of the project. In his article Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized that Kazakhstan is the birthplace of tulips. He noted that «these modest, but unusually beautiful flowers from the Kazakh land have gradually spread around the world, conquering the hearts of many peoples with their beauty.»

The main goal of the animated series is to tell a fascinating story about the origin, various species and features of tulips.

The animated series «Kazakhstan-kazgaldaktar mekeni» (Kazakhstan - the birthplace of tulips) will be aired from April 17 on Balapan TV Channel on Saturdays and Sundays at 08:40 p.m. and 11: 20 p.m.



