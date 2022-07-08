Kazakhstan, Thailand celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
8 July 2022, 16:20
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Thailand commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this week, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

In recognition of this symbolic date Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand exchanged congratulatory letters.

For 30 years, the two states have been developing mutually advantageous collaboration in view of their common interests in the field of security, trade, tourism, culture and education. Sister cities Nur-Sultan and Bangkok, Shymkent and Pattaya, have developed partner ties. Numerous joint events have been organized through state bodies, parliaments, business groups, scientific, educational and cultural centers.

Kazakhstan and Thailand also maintain good cooperation within the United Nations, Conference for Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, Asian Cooperation Dialogue and other international platforms. Representatives of the Kingdom have taken part in the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, supporting Kazakhstan's initiatives to consolidate mutual respect and tolerance between followers of various denominations.

Sharing similar geopolitical characteristics as natural transit hubs in Asia, Kazakhstan and Thailand remain committed to further progress of the bilateral cooperation.


