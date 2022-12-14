Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Stadler Rail AG sign cooperation agreements

14 December 2022, 11:09
Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Stadler Rail AG sign cooperation agreements

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – JSC National Company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and Stadler Rail AG signed contracts as per which the Swiss rail giant will deliver and ensure technical maintenance of passenger cars assembled based on Swiss technology here in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The contracts were concluded based on the Agreement on strategic cooperation between the companies inked on November 29, 2021 as part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Switzerland.

Stadler will be involved in the modernization of the manufacturing location and equipment of the assembly plant where up to 537 passenger cars will be assembled for Kazakhstan Temir Zholy from 2023 till 2030.

Cooperation between Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and Stadler will help improve technical condition of KTZ passenger cars fleet and ensure safety and comfort of Kazakhstani passengers.


