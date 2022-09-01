Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Company to be reorganized

    1 September 2022 12:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Delivering the Address to the Nation the Head of State focused on the reorganization of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Company.

    «The next issue is strengthening of the country’s transit potential. In current geopolitical context Kazakhstan is the fundamental land bridge between Asia and Europe. We should take advantage of this opportunity in full to become the world’s transport and transit hub,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the Parliament Chambers.

    The Head of State reminded that Kazakhstan started development of large transit projects. In particular, a container hub is being created in Aktau as well as the Trans-Caspian corridor.

    «The world’s best logistics companies will be attracted to the development of projects. Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Company will be reorganized as a full-featured transit and logistics corporation,» the President added.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan 2022 State-of-the-Nation Address
