Kazakhstan team becomes finalist of Microsoft int’l contest

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan team became the finalist of the international Microsoft contest «The next AI Guardians», Kazinform reported with the reference to the Kazakhstan Press Club.

The international competition «The next AI Guardians», organized by Microsoft, started in January 2020. The main goal of the competition was to introduce creative solutions in the field of education based on artificial intelligence. Students, researchers and teachers from universities in 29 countries, including the Republic of Kazakhstan, are partaking in the event.

A team of graduate and undergraduate students of the Suleiman Demirel University reached the final after the second qualifying stage. The 4-person team developed the Advanced Examination Management System.

The Kazakh team continuously worked with a mentor from Microsoft. She was advising the guys from Norway. Thanks to her the team was able to build up the technical details of the project, create an effective business model, evaluate its competitive advantages and form a strategy for entering a market.

At the moment the Kazakh team is actively preparing for the finals. The students hold weekly video sessions with a mentor. The final of the AI University Virtual Bootcamp was supposed to take place on June 18, 2020. However, due to the current circumstances, it will be held in online format.





