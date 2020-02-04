Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan, Tatarstan businessmen discuss creation of JVs

    4 February 2020, 20:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today Nur-Sultan has hosted a meeting on cooperation in the field of mechanical engineering industry, Kazinform reported with reference to the press service of NC Kazakh Invest JSC

    The event was organized by Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. with the support of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan, the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Akimat of West Kazakhstan region and the authorized body – «PSA» LLP.

    The forum was attended by representative of engineering companies of Tatarstan, oil and gas operators of the Republic of Kazakhstan, representatives of NC Kazakh Invest JSC, state and quasi-state bodies of Kazakhstan. The purpose of the event was the creation and development of new domestic industries in the framework of cooperation with Tatarstan companies.

    During the forum, the representative of JSC NC Kazakh Invest Diana Ablyakimova spoke about the investment potential of the country, measures of state support to foreign investors and the benefits of investing in Kazakhstan.

    According to her words, the Russian Federation is one of the most important strategic partners of Kazakhstan and a priority country for attracting investments. Kazakh Invest NC is ready to provide full support to investors interested in setting up production facilities in Kazakhstan.

    In turn, General Director of Karachaganak Petroleum Operating BV Edwin Blom noted that the event is a dialogue platform for exploring the potential of future partnership. In his speech Mr.Blom invited manufacturers from Tatarstan to launch joint production of technological products.

    At the end of the event, agreements on creating consortia between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan companies were signed.

    Alzhanova Raushan

