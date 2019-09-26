Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan targets to invite USD 34 bln of investments by 2025

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 September 2019, 19:30
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan targets to attract USD 34 bln of investments by 2025,» Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev told the KAZENERGY forum underway in Nur-Sultan.

He also added that in 2018 Kazakhstan raised USD 24 bln of investments.

«Now the goal is to secure USD 34 bln by 2025. All the attracted funds should be allocated year-wise. There are lots of instruments to help investors, namely, credit lines established between Kazakhstan and foreign partners,» he said addressing the forum’s panel session.

He also noted the growing role of the AIFC as the function to attract investments is transferred to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The Vice Minister also told those present about the Direct Investments Fund founded to works at new various programs for foreign investors, including also those purposed to support small and medium investors.

