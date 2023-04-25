Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+9+11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan targets 75% operational 5G coverage in Astana, Almaty and Shymkent

    25 April 2023, 10:49

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Digital Development and Aerospace Industry Minister Bagdat Mussin told the Government meeting about the work done to roll out 5G network across the country, Kazinform reports.

    This year will deploy and develop 5G services in the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent and some regional centres letting 75% of the cities’ population and 60% of the regional centres to get access to the services by 2027.

    He added 5G ensures high-speed internet access enabling to speed up the development of digital economy and improve the work of modern tech companies.

    «Besides, Kazakhstan plans to bring high-speed internet access to more than 170,000 individual homes by building the networks across the cities,» he resumed.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Internet Government of Kazakhstan Digital Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh PM chairs meeting on ensuring food security
    President Erdoğan awards 1st Vice Minster of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan
    Kazakh PM, CNPC Vice President hold talks
    Over 90% of Kazakhstan’s population uses internet
    Popular
    1 FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
    2 Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
    3 FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
    4 1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
    5 May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events