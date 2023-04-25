Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan targets 75% operational 5G coverage in Astana, Almaty and Shymkent

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 April 2023, 10:49
Kazakhstan targets 75% operational 5G coverage in Astana, Almaty and Shymkent Photo: guardian.ng

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Digital Development and Aerospace Industry Minister Bagdat Mussin told the Government meeting about the work done to roll out 5G network across the country, Kazinform reports.

This year will deploy and develop 5G services in the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent and some regional centres letting 75% of the cities’ population and 60% of the regional centres to get access to the services by 2027.

He added 5G ensures high-speed internet access enabling to speed up the development of digital economy and improve the work of modern tech companies.

«Besides, Kazakhstan plans to bring high-speed internet access to more than 170,000 individual homes by building the networks across the cities,» he resumed.


