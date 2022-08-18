Qazaq TV
Kazakhstan takes top honors in 2022 Army Games events
18 August 2022 20:40

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The International Army Games 2022 with the participation of teams from 37 countries are underway, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

Kazakhstan finished first with a result of 41min and 53sec in the topographic calculation event at the International Army Games 2022. Chinese soldiers were second clocking in at 46min and 36sec. Belarus took third place after finishing in 49min and 26 sec.

Kazakhstani soldiers also led stage two of the Boyevaya dvoika competition, followed by China and Uzbekistan, at the training polygon Spassk, Karaganda region.

Within the Master artilleriiskogo ognya (artillery fire master) competition, Kazakhstan topped mortar squad individual race and night sprint events held at Gvardeiskiy polygon, Zhambyl region. Russia and Azerbaijan were second and third, respectively.

Kazakhstani navy team are runners-up in phase two of the Sea Cup competition with a score of 87 points. Russia and Azerbaijan tied for the first place each scoring 90 points.



Photo: gov.kz

