Kazakhstan takes second gold at Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games

17 January 2023, 10:34
LAKE PLACID. KAZINFORM Alpine skier Danil Vassilyev brought the second gold medal to the Kazakh team at the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Winter University Games, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

Vassilyev won in men’s Normal Hill Individual Race with the result of 127.2 in the first attempt and 130.1 in the second round. His total result of 257.3 became the best one, which allowed him to gram the gold medal, leaving behind Austrian spostsmen Maximilian Lienher (251.4) and Timon Pascal Kahofer (248.8).

Other Kazakh athletes showed the following results: Sergey Tkachenko – 7th (220.9), Nikita Devyatkin – 9th (216.2), Svyatoslav Nazarenko – 20th (147.3) and Magzhan Amangeldyuly – 21st (144.5).

The first gold medal of the FISU 2023 Games was won by biathlete Vadim Kurales.


Photo: olympic.kz

Теги:
