Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkic Council News

Kazakhstan takes part in Turkic world’s first online forum on meteorology

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 February 2021, 18:40
Kazakhstan takes part in Turkic world’s first online forum on meteorology

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan joined the first online forum of the Turkic world on meteorology, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

The meeting was also joined by Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization Peterri Tsalas, Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay, and the heads of the ministries and national hydrometerological services of Turkey, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Northern Cyprus, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

photo

Kazakh Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Services Serikkali Brekeshev congratulated the Turkish State Meteorological Service on 84 years since the establishment and delivered a report on the importance of meteorological infrastructure in building resilience to disasters in the Turkic world.

Highlighting the importance of timely warnings of extreme weather events for different economic sectors and people, the Kazakh vice minister said that such meetings could serve as an effective platform for cooperation and allow for greater joint work in hydrometerological monitoring and forecasting.


Events   Turkic speaking states    Kazakhstan   Ministries  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region