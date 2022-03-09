Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan takes part in key debates of 49th session of UN Human Rights Council

    9 March 2022, 17:39

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM - Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN Office and other International Organizations in Geneva Mr.Yerlan Alimbayev took part in the general debate of the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council, where the main report of High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet on the human rights situation in the world was discussed, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh MFA.

    At the site of the main UN human rights body, the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan presented information about the measures taken in our country to ensure a comprehensive and transparent investigation of the January events, as well as ongoing reforms within the framework of the building of a «New Kazakhstan» and the initiatives of the Head of State to address vital socio-economic problems of the population.

    In the statements to the report of M. Bachelet, the delegations of the European Union and Luxembourg noted the commitment of the Kazakh authorities to achieving goals and called for an open and independent investigation of the January events.

    As the Kazakhstan diplomat stressed, as a full and responsible member of the Council, Kazakhstan maintains a constant dialogue with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and special procedures, and also actively interacts with international NGOs in order to protect human rights in the country.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

