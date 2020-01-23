Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan takes part in Education World Forum in London

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
23 January 2020, 10:35
LONDON. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s vision for tackling global challenges in the field of education was recently presented by Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Miras Daulenov at the Education World Forum in London, the world’s largest annual ministerial conference, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in London informs.

Education ministers and experts from more than 120 countries attended this year’s forum, on the theme «One generation – what does it take to transform education?». Delegates discussed education, teaching and the latest research and practical educational developments.

Speaking at the plenary session, the Vice Minister presented Kazakhstan’s vision for tackling the global challenges facing the education sector caused by the rapid development of advanced technologies, which also have the potential to deliver new professions.

He spoke in detail about the main provisions and goals of Kazakhstan’s State Programme for the Development of Education and Science for 2020-2025, which was adopted at the end of 2019. He highlighted that the programme is focused on addressing the key issues in Kazakhstan’s educational and scientific industries, increasing its global competitiveness and engaging with the best practices of member states of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), as well as ensuring the consistency and continuity of education.

photo

The audience showed great interest in Mr. Daulenov’s remarks, with the Vice Minister answering numerous questions put to him by forum delegates.

During his two-day visit to the UK, the Vice Minister also met with representatives of the University of Cambridge to discuss the prospects for deepening cooperation and the implementation of ongoing joint projects.

Mr. Daulenov also held a series of meetings with the leadership of the British Council, as well as leading global companies specialising in advanced educational technologies.

photo

Alongside these meetings, Kazakh students studying at leading UK universities met with the Vice Minister. Here, Mr. Daulenov spoke about the latest changes in the requirements for applicants and graduates of the Bolashak scholarship and answered the students’ questions, including on the state support offered to young Kazakh specialists returning to Kazakhstan for work after completing education in the UK.

photo


Education    Kazakhstan and the UK  
