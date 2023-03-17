Kazakhstan takes part in charity fair in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Members of the Kazakh Embassy and members of their families took part in the diplomatic fair dated to the Nauryz meiramy (holiday) in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform reports.

The event was organized by the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry jointly with the Bishkek Mayor’s Office. It brought together 14 foreign diplomatic missions represented by the embassies of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Russia, China, Japan, Switzerland, France, Germany, and others to present national food and beverages, as well as souvenir gifts.

All the funds raised will be donated to the charity fund of Kyrgyzstan.