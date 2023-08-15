Kazakhstan takes part in 1st agricultural exhibition of Pakistan

KARACHI. KAZINFORM The first international agricultural exhibition was held in the financial capital of Pakistan.

At the invitation of the Trade Development Agency of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, this event was attended by a representative delegation from Kazakhstan, including employees of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan and entrepreneurs operating in the fields of agriculture, food production, trade and catering services, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The leading Pakistani producers of agricultural and food products were represented at the exhibition, and the Kazakh delegation became acquainted with the products of these companies, the technologies and other relevant information.

Delegates took part in seminars covering topical issues related to customs regulation, logistics, regional interconnectedness, the development of production capacities, dairy production, and horticulture opportunities. They also participated in sessions on investments in the agricultural and food sectors.

During the B2B meetings, negotiations were held with Pakistani companies on establishing cooperation, importing manufactured products to Kazakhstan, and promoting domestic goods to the Pakistani market which ranks fifth largest in the world in terms of population (with 241 million people).

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, participated in an interactive session organized by the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Pakistan and the largest state logistics company National Logistics Cell for the delegation of Kazakhstan, during which practical matters aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture were discussed in detail.

In addition, representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan visited meat processing complexes of Pakistan, where they gained direct insights into the production process and the technologies employed.

According to the members of the Kazakh delegation, Pakistani products are of great interest to our region and expected to be in high demand among regular consumers.

As it is known, the agricultural sector of Pakistan contributes 22% of GDP, while providing 37% of jobs in the country. Pakistan is a leading producer and exporter of such as mango, rice, guava, dates, citrus fruits, potatoes, etc.