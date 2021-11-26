Kazakhstan takes part in 13th ASEM Summit

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Yerlan Alimbayev took part in the 13th ASEM (Asian-Europe Meeting) Summit in a digital format, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

At the first session themed «The Role of ASEM in promotion of multilateralism» the Kazakh diplomat familiarized the participants of the Summit with the international initiates of Kazakhstan including on the creation of an International Agency for Biological Safety, noted the high potential of the Astana International Financial Center as a key hub connecting Asian and European banks and institutions.

The importance of continuing the strengthening of trade and economic ties, mutual recognition of vaccine passports, diversification of global transport routes, and so on to further strengthen interaction between Asia and Europe was highlighted.

In addition, the Kazakh diplomat informed that a number of large foreign policy events, especially the 6th CICA Summit, under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan next year.

Following the event, it is planned to adopt the statement by the Chairman themed «Strengthening multilateralism for common growth», Phnom Penh statement on social and economic recovery in the post-pandemic period and conceptual document on enhancement of ASEM interconnectivity.

ASEM is a grouping of 51 States, including 30 from the European group and 21 from the Asian group, as well as the ASEAN EU and Secretariat. Kazakhstan joined ASEM in 2014. The first ASEM Summit took place on March 1, 1996.