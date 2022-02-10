Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan takes lead in food supplies to Uzbekistan

    10 February 2022, 11:48

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan takes the lead in food supplies to Uzbekistan according to the results of the current year, Kazinform reports.

    As the Uzbek State Statistics Committee reports, last year food imports came generally from the countries such as Kazakhstan (34.1%), Russia (27.3%), Brazil (11.2%), Belarus (3.6%), and Ukraine (2.25%).

    Food imports from Kazakhstan in 2020 hit USD 867.3 mln against USD 996.5 mln in 2021. The share of Kazakhstan in food imports of Uzbekistan reached 34.1%, it said in a statement.

    Mainly demand falls on Kazakhstani crops up 65.1% of total amount of imports, flour (9.3%) and vegetable oil (8%).


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Economy Uzbekistan Kazakhstan
