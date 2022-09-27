Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan takes interest in converting coal power plants into gas - PM

    27 September 2022, 21:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with Pedro Miras Salamanca, the President for the World Petroleum Council, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

    In his speech, Smailov pointed out that Kazakhstan takes all necessary measures to strengthen its position as a reliable and responsible participant of the global industrial community.

    So, the country ratified the Paris Agreement on climate change, made commitments to reduce greenhouse emissions by 15% by 2030 as well as is developing a 2060 Carbon Neutrality Strategy.

    «Kazakhstan takes interest in cooperation on converting its coal power stations into gas, developing the petrochemical industry and hydrogen energy,» said the Kazakh PM.

    He also pointed to the importance of holding the 7th Youth Forum of the World Petroleum Council on September 29-October 2 this year.

    For his part, Mr Pedro Miras Salamanca thanked the Kazakh government for supporting the holding of the event and the work of the Organization in the region as a whole.

    Photo: primeminister.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
    Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk
    General meeting of TITR takes place in Tbilisi
    President Tokayev receives writer Zhabal Yergliyev
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    5 Brazil oil output tops 4 mi barrels a day in September