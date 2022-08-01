Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan takes another gold at U17 World Wrestling Championships
1 August 2022 09:45

Kazakhstan takes another gold at U17 World Wrestling Championships

ROME. KAZINFORM Freestyle wrestler Kamil Kurugliev from Kazakhstan clinched the world champion’s title in men’s 92kg at the U17 World Wrestling Championships held in Rome from July 25 to 31, 2022, Kazinform reports.

At the final stage, the Kazakh wrestler defeated Hungarian Musza Arsunkayev with the score 11:0.

Kamil is a son of Magomed Kurugliev, a bronze medalist in men’s 84kg of the 2005 World Wrestling Championships held in Budapest.

Earlier Kazinform reported about Daryn Askerbek, a native of East Kazakhstan region, who had grabbed a gold medal at the U17 World Youth Wrestling Championships after beating American Jaxen Patrick Forrest in men’s 55kg.



Related news
Up to 400,000 tourists may visit Lake Alakol this year
Kazakh boxers’ positions in WBA’s updated ranking announced
Kazakhstan sweeps 11 medals at Int’l Wrestling Tournament in Romania
Read also
Up to 400,000 tourists may visit Lake Alakol this year
Upgraded L-39 combat training aircraft arrive in Kazakhstan
Kazakh boxers’ positions in WBA’s updated ranking announced
Kazakhstan sweeps 11 medals at Int’l Wrestling Tournament in Romania
Kazakhstan’s Bublik down in ATP Singles Rankings
Kazakhstan wins 2 more medals at Sofia 2022 World Taekwondo Championships
Deaf dancers from N Kazakhstan win WCOPA Grand Prix
Kazakh popular actress to compete in Mrs Globe Kazakhstan pageant
Popular
1 Storm alert issued for Kazakh capital, 8 regions
2 10 patients with COVID-19 critically ill – Healthcare Ministry
3 2,414 new COVID-19 cases registered countrywide in 24h
4 Rainy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 1
5 Akim of district drowns in Ural River – Atyrau region

News

Archive