Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kazakhstan takes 2nd medal at 2022 Asian Weightlifting Championships

    20 July 2022 10:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani weightlifter Azamat Tolegen clinched bronze at the 2022 Asian Youth and Junior Championships in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation.

    Tolegen lifted 112kg in snatch and 150kg in clean and jerk (a total of 262kg) in the -61kg weight category.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Yerassyl Umarov had hauled bronze in the -55kg weight class for Kazakhstan at the tournament.


    Photo: www.instagram.com/wf_rk
    #Sport #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association