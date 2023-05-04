Kazakhstan-Tajikistan trade turnover may reach $2bln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told about the opportunities of increasing trade turnover with Tajikistan, while making a joint statement for mass media, Kazinform reports.

«The results of the visit once again confirmed a special character and great prospects for the cooperation between our countries. Our priority objective is to strengthen trade and economic interaction. Thanks to joint efforts, last year the bilateral trade amounted to $1.4 billion. We have agreed to take additional steps to further boost mutual trade to at least $2 billion,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said while making a joint statement for mass media with Emomali Rahmon.

Alongside, the President noted this figure might increase in certain conditions.

«Kazakhstani producers are ready to boost their exports to Tajikistan in 60 items to the total amount of 140 million US dollars. Our country may ramp up supply of a wide range of goods to Tajikistan – from food stuffs to railway components and rolling stock. Promising contracts can be signed by Kazakh Export, whose services are in a wide demand in the CIS countries. I am confident that Tajik business has huge reserves for enhancing its exports to Kazakhstan,» the Head of State added.