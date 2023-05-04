Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakhstan-Tajikistan trade turnover may reach $2bln

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
4 May 2023, 13:58
Kazakhstan-Tajikistan trade turnover may reach $2bln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told about the opportunities of increasing trade turnover with Tajikistan, while making a joint statement for mass media, Kazinform reports.

«The results of the visit once again confirmed a special character and great prospects for the cooperation between our countries. Our priority objective is to strengthen trade and economic interaction. Thanks to joint efforts, last year the bilateral trade amounted to $1.4 billion. We have agreed to take additional steps to further boost mutual trade to at least $2 billion,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said while making a joint statement for mass media with Emomali Rahmon.

Alongside, the President noted this figure might increase in certain conditions.

«Kazakhstani producers are ready to boost their exports to Tajikistan in 60 items to the total amount of 140 million US dollars. Our country may ramp up supply of a wide range of goods to Tajikistan – from food stuffs to railway components and rolling stock. Promising contracts can be signed by Kazakh Export, whose services are in a wide demand in the CIS countries. I am confident that Tajik business has huge reserves for enhancing its exports to Kazakhstan,» the Head of State added.

President of Kazakhstan    Politics   Tajikistan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift
Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift
Large fire destroys 9 houses, 7 non-residential buildings in Petropavlovsk
Large fire destroys 9 houses, 7 non-residential buildings in Petropavlovsk
President lays flowers to mass grave in Trubino village
President lays flowers to mass grave in Trubino village
Tokayev visits Rzhev Memorial to Soviet Soldier
Tokayev visits Rzhev Memorial to Soviet Soldier
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers to Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors in Rzhev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers to Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors in Rzhev