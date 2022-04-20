Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan, Tajikistan to increase number of regular flights

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 April 2022, 10:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of regular passenger flights between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan is set to be increased as a result of joint efforts of Kazakh and Tajik air authorities, Kazinform has learnt from the Civil Aviation Committee.

Tajikistan’s Somon Air announced its plans to increase the number of international flights from Dushanbe to Almaty from 1 to 2 starting from 25 April 2022. The flights will be operated on B737 aircrafts.

Air Astana air carrier will perform 3 flights linking Dushanbe and Almaty starting from 1 May 2022 and 4 Dushanbe-Almaty flights starting from 1 June 2022 via A320 aircrafts.

The total number of passenger flights operated weekly between the two countries will amount to 6.


Tourism   Air Astana   Tajikistan   Kazakhstan  
