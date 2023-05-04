Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.28 eur/kzt 490.97

    rub/kzt 5.8 cny/kzt 64.45
Weather:
Astana+25+27℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstan, Tajikistan to develop several strategic projects

    4 May 2023, 12:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced the plans of the bilateral cooperation with Tajikistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «I attach great importance to your visit. We have just evaluated your visit as a historical one. It brings our relations to a new level of cooperation. A declaration on allied relations will be signed,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressing President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon during the meeting held in an extended format.

    According to him, allied relations mean launch of new strategic projects.

    «We have just talked about the need to develop two or three anchor strategic projects and have tasked the governments to implement them. I suppose we will reach new heights in our bilateral cooperation,» the Kazakh Leader said.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Politics Tajikistan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Victory Day
    May 9. Today's Birthdays
    May 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    President lays flowers to mass grave in Trubino village
    Popular
    1 Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
    2 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
    3 President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
    4 Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
    5 Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift