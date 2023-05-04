Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan, Tajikistan sign several documents following Business Forum in Astana

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
4 May 2023, 07:55
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Several documents were signed following the Kazakh-Tajik Business Forum in Astana on Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

Thus, Kazakhstan’s ERG Group and Tajikistan’s TALCO signed an agreement on supply of aluminum oxide.

Kazakhstan’s AZK Esentai and Tajikistan’s Hubcham Invest approved a document related to grain processing industry.

Kazakhstan’s Factory and Tajikistan’s Hubcham Invest signed an agreement on wheat supply.

World Construction Astana and Korhonai Kimiyovi signed a document aimed at cooperation development.

Kazakhstan’s QazTrade and Tajikistan’s Tajakpromexport entered into an agreement on establishment of TajQazTrade joint enterprise.

As reported, businessmen of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan signed contracts worth $1bln300mln during the Kazakh-Tajik Business Forum yesterday.

