    Kazakhstan, Tajikistan sign Declaration on Allied Interaction

    4 May 2023, 13:33

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon have signed the Declaration on Allied Interaction between the two countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the Kazakh Leader, the document fully meets the interests of the two nations and reflects mutual aspiration to further rapprochement. «The Declaration includes certain measures aimed at boosting the political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian contacts. In this regard, I would like to express my gratitude to the Leader of the fraternal Tajikistan, Mr. Emomali Rahmon, for his enormous work and contribution to the deepening and all-round development of the Kazakh-Tajik relations,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressing Emomali Rahmon, while making a joint statement for mass media in the Akorda Palace.

    «I highly appreciate the results of the talks held in a trust-based and friendly atmosphere and which indeed became a milestone in the two countries’ cooperation,» Tokayev added.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Politics Tajikistan Kazakhstan
