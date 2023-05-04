Kazakhstan-Tajikistan commodity turnover reached $1.4bln in 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of the Kazakh-Tajik cooperation for the entire region, Kazinform reports.

According to him, the two countries enjoy a trust-based political dialogue at all the levels. «We interact within a number of international structures and ensure stable development and security in Central Asia. There is a solid regulatory-legal framework which includes more than 100 agreements in various spheres. This list will expand with new important agreements,» said Tokayev at the extended meeting with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon during his official visit to Astana.

In his words, Kazakhstan has been the second largest trade partner of Tajikistan for many years.

«According to our data, bilateral commodity turnover in 2022 was 1.4 billion US dollars,» he said. The President praised also the activity of the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation and the working group on increasing commodity turnover in promotion of the bilateral agenda.