Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.28 eur/kzt 490.97

    rub/kzt 5.8 cny/kzt 64.45
Weather:
Astana+25+27℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan, Tajikistan agree on building wholesale distribution centers

    3 May 2023, 14:26

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Sulaimon Ziyozoda told mass media about the agreements signed during the Kazakh-Tajik Business Forum in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

    According to him, the sides entered into an agreement on construction of wholesale distribution centers, to boost the supply of fruits and vegetables to Kazakhstan.

    Sulaimon Ziyozoda said on the sidelines of the Kazakh-Tajik Business Forum, that last year Tajikistan produced around 2mln700thousand tons of fruits and vegetables and one million tons of fruits and grape. 26,000 tons of grape were exported to Kazakhstan. He said also that the list of agricultural products supplied to Kazakhstan is expanding.

    «The issue of resuming direct flights between Astana and Dushanbe was raised at today’s Forum as well. I think this issue will be solved soon,» he noted.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Tajikistan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Victory Day
    May 9. Today's Birthdays
    May 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    President lays flowers to mass grave in Trubino village
    Popular
    1 Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
    2 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
    3 President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
    4 Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
    5 Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift