    Kazakhstan, Türkiye sign a number of documents

    12 October 2022, 18:52

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The leaders of Kazakhstan and Türkiye – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan – have signed today a joint statement on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic relations, Akorda press service informs via Instagram.

    Besides, the heads of official delegations signed the following documents in presence of the Kazakh, Turkish presidents:

    1. The Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on cooperation in healthcare;

    2. The Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on cooperation in the field veterinary and food safety;

    3. The Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye in museum studies, protection and restoration of monuments;

    4. The Memorandum between the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye in the field of culture;

    5. The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Türkiye on cooperation in technical regulation, standardization, metrology, accreditation and conformity assessment;

    6. The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding and Cooperation between the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry for Family Affairs and Social Services of the Republic of Türkiye;


    Photo : t.me/bort_01



    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey
