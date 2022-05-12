Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Tourism and Sport

    Kazakhstan, Türkiye set to almost double number of flights

    12 May 2022, 17:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Türkiye are set to discuss further increase in number of flights and expanding air geography this month, Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev said, Kazinform reports.

    Before the start of the coronavirus pandemic 65 flights were operated between Kazakhstan and Türkiye on a weekly basis. Currently, there are 61 flights linking Kazakhstan and Türkiye operated by Air Astana, Fly Arystan, SCAT, Turkish Airlines, and Pegasus.

    According to Minister Uskenbayev, the number of flights between the two nations is set to almost double amounting to 124 flights per week.

    Starting from 13 May Kazakhstani airlines – Air Astana, SCAT and Turkish Airlines will gradually step up the number of flights to Antalya and Bodrum. Additional flights will be operated from the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Aktau, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kostanay, Oral (Uralsk), Shymkent and Oskemen (Ust-Kamenogorsk).


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Tourism Kazakhstan and Turkey
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    3 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    4 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    5 Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan