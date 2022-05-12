Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Kazakhstan, Türkiye set to almost double number of flights

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 May 2022, 17:28
Kazakhstan, Türkiye set to almost double number of flights

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Türkiye are set to discuss further increase in number of flights and expanding air geography this month, Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev said, Kazinform reports.

Before the start of the coronavirus pandemic 65 flights were operated between Kazakhstan and Türkiye on a weekly basis. Currently, there are 61 flights linking Kazakhstan and Türkiye operated by Air Astana, Fly Arystan, SCAT, Turkish Airlines, and Pegasus.

According to Minister Uskenbayev, the number of flights between the two nations is set to almost double amounting to 124 flights per week.

Starting from 13 May Kazakhstani airlines – Air Astana, SCAT and Turkish Airlines will gradually step up the number of flights to Antalya and Bodrum. Additional flights will be operated from the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Aktau, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kostanay, Oral (Uralsk), Shymkent and Oskemen (Ust-Kamenogorsk).


Tourism   Kazakhstan and Turkey  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region