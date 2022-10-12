12 October 2022, 19:35

Kazakhstan- Türkiye commodity turnover reached $3.5bln in 7 months of 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Türkiye has reached $3.5bln in seven months of 2022, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said it at the briefing for mass media in Akorda today after the talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Kazinform reports.

«The fourth meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council took place today within the visit of the President of Türkiye. The sides exchanged views on the most important issues. The meeting was substantive. Upon completion of the event, we have signed a number of intergovernmental documents called to raise our ties in various spheres to a new level. The bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation is the core of our ties. Our relations in these areas are developing dynamically, especially in the military sphere,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The President noted that commodity turnover between the two countries increased by 33% and exceeded $4bln last year.

«Türkiye is one the five largest trade partners of Kazakhstan. In seven months of 2022, our bilateral trade has increased by 66% and reached $3.5bln. We intend to raise commodity turnover to $10bln This is the strategic threshold set to our countries. Turkish businesses have invested $4.35bln in Kazakhstan economy, and Kazakhstan injected $1.13bln in Turkish economy. In general, Türkiye joined top 10 largest investors of Kazakhstan as per the last year results,» the Head of State concluded.





Photo: t.me/bort_01



