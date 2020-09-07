Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan, Switzerland trade turnover plummets during COVID-19

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
7 September 2020, 12:47
Kazakhstan, Switzerland trade turnover plummets during COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The value of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Switzerland amounted to $902.2 million over first five months of 2020, compared to $1.1 billion during the same period of 2019, Trend.az reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Statistics Committee.

The share of Switzerland in total value of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover stood at less than 2.6 percent during the reporting period compared to 3 percent during the same period of 2019.

Kazakhstan’s export to Switzerland amounted to $831.4 million over the period from January through May 2020, compared to $1.06 billion during the same period of 2019.

Switzerland’s share in total volume of Kazakhstan’s export amounted to less than 3.7 percent during the reporting period of 2020 compared to 4.5 percent during the same period of 2019.

In turn, Kazakhstan’s imports from Switzerland amounted to nearly $70.8 million over the reporting period, compared to $54.7 million during the same period of 2019.

Switzerland’s share in total volume of Kazakhstan’s import amounted to 0.6 percent during the reporting period of 2020 compared to 0.4 percent during the same period of 2019.

The total volume of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover amounted to $34.9 billion over the period from Jan. through May 2020 which indicates a decrease from $37.5 billion during the same period of 2019.

Kazakhstan’s export amounted to $22.3 billion during the reporting period of 2020 ($23.6 billion in the same period of 2019), whereas import amounted to $12.6 billion ($13.9 billion in 2019).


Kazakhstan and Switzerland  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty