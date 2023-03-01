Kazakhstan, Switzerland interested in inter-parliamentary relations development

BERN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Switzerland Kairat Sarzhanov met with the members of the Switzerland-Kazakhstan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, consisting of authoritative members of both chambers of the Federal Assembly of the Confederation, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
The Swiss deputies highly appreciated the political progress in line with democratic reforms in Kazakhstan and expressed admiration for the scale of reforms.
After the exchange of views on topical issues of the international agenda, the parties focused on the development of Kazakh-Swiss cooperation, including inter-parliamentary interaction. In this context, the participants of the meeting noted the importance of mutual visits, which give impetus to the deepening of bilateral ties.