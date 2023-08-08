Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan sweeps silver and bronze at World Schools Team Chess Championship

    8 August 2023, 11:29

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM Velammal MHS Mogappair team of India won all eight games at the World Schools Team Chess Championship 2023 Under 12 topping the medal table.

    Ukraine’s Lviv Academic Gymnasium team took second place, while five teams, including four from Kazakhstan, rounded out the top three.

    With just one day more to go Istanbul ENKA High School bagged gold in the World Schools Team Chess Championship 2023 Under 18 age category. Kazakh students Edgar Mamedov, Imangali Akhilbai, Amir Gen, Zarina Nurgaliyeva, and Alikhan Daulet pocketed silver.

    As earlier reported, the inaugural edition of the FIDE World Schools Team Championship kicked off in the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, on August 4.

    The World Schools Team Championship organized by the FIDE and Kazakhstan Chess Federation brings together teams of general educational institutions. More than 400 chess players from more than 50 nations are expected to vie for the top honors.

    10 schools from six cities of Kazakhstan are set to defend the country’s colors.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

