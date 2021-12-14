Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan sweeps over 400 awards at int’l Olympiads over years of independence

    14 December 2021, 12:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The school network reduced by 19% from 8,841 in 1991 to 7,440 in 2020 over the years of independence, the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry’s press service reports.

    It reduced mainly due to the closure of unfilled schools. The number of pupils decreased by 7.9% from 3,226 in 1991 to 3,481 in 2020 due to external and internal migration, population decline early 90s.

    The same time, the number of schoolchildren grew by 682,000 or 24% over the past 5 years.

    In 2008 Kazakhstan began implrmrnting intellectual schools’ project. Today there 21 such schools in Kazakhstan that realize advanced educational programs in each region of the country.

    For the past 30 years schoolchildren of Kazakhstan swept 466 awards at the prestigious international Olympiads such as IChO, IMO, IPhO, IBO, IOI, IOL. Out of which 38 are gold, 136 silver and 228 bronze medals.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Education Kazakhstan 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
