Kazakhstan sweeps 9 medals at U 22 Asian Women’s Boxing Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh women’s team won 9 medals at the now-running ASBC U22 Men’s and Women's Asian Boxing Championships in Thailand, Sports.kz reads.

Zhasmin Kizatova (71 kg) and Gulsaya Yerzhan (81kg) secured gold. Moldir Toikova(50kg), Anel Sakysh (54kg), Viktoria Grafeyeva (57kg), Shakhnaz Isayeva (60kg), Nazerke Serik (63kg), Aknar Ishchanova (66kg), and Dana Diday (75kg) pocketed silver medals.

Photo: Instagram/boxingkazakhstan