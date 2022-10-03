Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan sweeps 9 medals at IV World Nomad Games in Türkiye

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
3 October 2022, 13:19
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan swept 9 medals at the IV World Nomad Games in Türkiye, the Culture and Sports Ministry’s press service reports.

The IV World Nomad Games brought together over 3,000 athletes from 102 states of the world. They vied for top honors in 13 sports.

Kazakhstani athletes defended the country’s colours in qazaq kuresi, kokpar, kokbori, zhamby atu and traditional archery to win 3 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Dauren Abayev congratulated the winners.


