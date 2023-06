Kazakhstan sweeps 8 medals at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Amman

AMMAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxers bagged two gold, two silver and four bronze medals at the Olympic Boxing s for Asia/Oceania held in Amman, Jordan.

Bekzat Nurdauletov (81kg) and Vasiliy Levit (91kg) grabbed gold medals.

Zakir Safiullin (63kg), Abilkhan Amankul (75kg) won silver medals. Serik Temirzhanov (57kg), Ablaikhan Zhussupov (69kg), Kamshybek Kunkabayev (+91kg) won bronze medals in the men’s finals. Notably, Nadezhda Ryabetz pocketed bronze in the women’s final bout.

Besides, Saken Bibossynov (52kg) earned the quota place for the Olympic Games ahead.