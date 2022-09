25 August 2022 10:33

Kazakhstan sweeps 7 medals at 2022 Asian Cadet Taekwondo Championships

HO CHI MINH. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani team won seven medals on day 1 at the now-running 2022 Asian Cadet Taekwondo Championships in Ho Chi Minh City, the Kazakh Taekwondo Federation’s press service reports.

The Kazakh fighters pocketed three gold, three silver, and one bronze medals.

20 athletes are set to defend the country’s color at the championships.

Photo:kaztkd.kz