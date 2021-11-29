Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan sweeps 52 medals at Int’l Senior Track and Field Tournament

    29 November 2021, 11:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Open International Senior Track & Field Tournament, dated to the 30th anniversary of Independence Kazakhstan was held in the Kazakh capital, the city administration’s official website reads.

    It brought together more than 155 athletes from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

    Nur-Sultan Mayor and president of the city track and field federation Altai Kulginov, Olympic champion, merited sports master Serik Sapiyev, city federation vice president Aidyn Tokpayev, state track and field coach of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Yelzhanov took part in the opening ceremony.

    Following the two days Kazakhstan swept 52 medals, Tajikistan won 9 medals, Uzbekistan grabbed 16 medals, while Kyrgyzstan won one medal.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

