Kazakhstan sweeps 5 medals at Asian Shotgun Shooting Cup 2023

25 February 2023, 15:30
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani athletes won two gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the now-running Asian Shotgun Shooting Cup 2023 in Kuwait, the Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister’s Facebook account reads.

Olga Panarina and the women’s team consisting of Olga Panarina, Assem Orynbai and Zoya Kravchenko won gold in the Skeet event. The men’s team secured silver, while Assem Orynbai and Eduard Yeshchenko bagged bronze in the Skeet finals.


