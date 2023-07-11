Kazakhstan sweeps 4 medals at Int’l Biology Olympiad

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani students won two silver and two bronze medals at the 34th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) held in the UAE, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry’s press service.

The IBO is a science competition for secondary school students aged 15-21 years old. It has been held since 1990.

This year the Olympiad brought together 316 pupils from 79 states from around the world.

Notably, Kazakhstan will for the first time play a host to the next International Biology Olympiad n 2024.