Kazakhstan sweeps 12 medals Asian Youth&Junior Boxing Champs 2021

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxers pocketed 4 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze medals at the ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships held in the United Arab Emirates, Olympic.kz reads.

Damir Baipakov (U46 kg), Torekhan Sabyrkhan (U52kg), Adai Niyazbay (U54kg) and Bakhtiyar Anarbayev (U57kg) won the gold medals.

Islam Sovetov, Mokhammed Atia-Khamed and Yerdos Sharipbek bagged silver of the championships.

Aidar Kadyrkhan, Iliya Kalinin, Madiyar Taipakov, Viktor Litvinov and Daulet Tulemissov took the third place.



