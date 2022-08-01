1 August 2022 15:15

Kazakhstan sweeps 11 medals at Int’l Wrestling Tournament in Romania

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh freestyle wrestlers secured 11 medals at the now-running International Wrestling Tournament in Bucharest, capital of Romania, the Kazakh National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

Daniyar Kaissanov and Adilet Davlumbayev won top honors, while Abzal Okenov, Zhiger Zakirov and Yusup Batyrmurzayev secured silver. Daulet Yergesh, Bibarys Nuryluly, Islaymbek Islyamov, Bekzat Urkimbay, Serik Bakytkhanov and Oleg Boltin rounded out the top three.

Photo: olympic.kz