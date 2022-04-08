Kazakhstan-Sweden trade grew 18% last year despite pandemic impact

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Despite the fact that Nur-Sultan and Stockholm are separated by more than four thousand kilometres, relations between two countries have been built on friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation. On this day, 30 years ago, on April 7, 1992, the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Sweden officially established diplomatic relations, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

On the occasion of the anniversary date, the foreign ministers of the two countries, Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Ann Linde, exchanged congratulatory messages. In his letter, Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister emphasised the existing high potential for cooperation in environmental protection, agriculture, transport and logistics. In turn, Swedish Minister expressed her «deep appreciation for the friendship and cooperation between the two countries» including within the Swedish chairpersonship of OSCE in 2021.

Sweden is an important political partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union. Since the President's of Kazakhstan first official visit to Sweden in October 2004, the two countries have organised dozens of reciprocal visits and joint events at various levels.

In this context, particular attention is paid to the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation. Last May, the first online meeting was held between members of the Majilis and the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and representatives of the Friendship Association with the parliaments of Central Asia in the Swedish Parliament.

The two countries share similar positions on a wide range of international agenda issues and closely cooperate within the UN, OSCE and other international structures. For instance, during Swedish Chairpersonship of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe in 2021, the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Sweden held a series of talks in Nur-Sultan, Madrid and Stockholm on furthering democratic transition, respect for human rights and nuclear safety within the framework of the Stockholm initiative.

Swedish business has a particular interest in expanding investment and trade and economic cooperation with Kazakhstan. Even despite the negative impact of Covid-19, the volume of mutual trade shows good dynamics. By the end of 2021, trade between Kazakhstan and Sweden totalled 231.3 million US dollars (exports – 59 million, imports - 172.3 million), which is 18% higher than in 2020 (191.3 million US dollars). The inflow of direct investment from Sweden to Kazakhstan is growing at a progressive pace. According to official statistics, between 2005 and 2021 Sweden has invested almost 450 million US dollars in the economy of Kazakhstan.

More than 50 Swedish companies, including world-famous brands such as «Ericsson», «Volvo», «Scania», «Atlas Copco», «Electrolux», «Oriflame» and «H&M» are operating in the Kazakhstan’s market today. A large investment project with the German-Swedish «Svevind» on production of green hydrogen in the Mangistau region is being implemented.

The parties also continue to develop cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian dimension. Sweden's education system is renowned worldwide for its high quality, and universities of Kazakhstan are keen to expand the collaboration, particularly in technical fields. Over the years of cooperation, more than 130 students from Kazakhstan have studied in Sweden as part of the Bolashak international scholarship.

As the results of three decades have shown, Kazakhstan and Sweden have successfully cooperated in a number of areas and are ready to further strengthen dialogue across the whole spectrum of interac

