Kazakhstan, Sweden discussed issues of deepening cooperation in agro-industrial complex field

Adlet Seilkhanov
28 April 2023, 20:42
Kazakhstan, Sweden discussed issues of deepening cooperation in agro-industrial complex field

STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Sweden Sergey Nurtayev met with Fredrik Alfer, Director General – Head of the Secretariat for EU Affairs and International Relations of the Ministry of Agriculture and Infrastructure of the Kingdom of Sweden, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the state and directions of development of Kazakh-Swedish cooperation in the sphere of agriculture, and a number of issues on cooperation in the field of agro-industrial complex.

Ambassador Nurtayev told his Swedish colleague about the concept of development of the agro-industrial complex in the country, presented the priority directions for the development of the sector, as well as informed on measures of state support for the industry and the investment attractiveness of Kazakh agriculture. The interlocutors exchanged opinions on improvement of efficiency in using land and water resources, accessibility of markets as well as development of export and agrarian science, transfer of technologies.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to cooperate closely in order to bring bilateral relations to a new level, and also agreed to make reciprocal visits.


Technology   Science and research   Ministry of Foreign Affairs   Agriculture  
