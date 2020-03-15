Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan suspends work of Khorgos Gateway

Alzhanova Raushan
15 March 2020, 11:47
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Almaty region strengthened measures to prevent spreading of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In connection with six laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Kazakhstan it was decided to suspend the work of KTZE-Khorgos Gateway starting from March 15.

The day before, the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan shared some simple, yet effective tips to prevent the spread of coronavirus. People were recommended to wash hands thoroughly and often with soap or wipe with alcohol-containing napkins, wear masks, refrain from visiting crowded public places, including markets, shopping malls, and mass gatherings.

Earlier it was reported that all movie theaters were closed across Kazakhstan amid coronavirus scare. The country announced earlier spring break for schoolchildren. As for students of colleges and universities, they will switch to e-learning.


Kazakhstan   Pneumonia in China  
